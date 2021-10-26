Ireland name unchanged lineup for Finland clash

8 total views, 8 views today
Republic of Ireland Women’s national team manager Vera Pauw has named an unchanged side for their match against Finland in Helsinki.
The match is Ireland’s second of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.
The team are searching for their first win of the qualifiers after their first game ended in a slim defeat to World number two Sweden, who benefitted from a Louise Quinn own-goal.
Aine O’Gorman will earn her 110th cap for the national side while Player of the Match against Sweden Courtney Brosnan will remain between the sticks.
The team lined up in a 5-4-1 formation against Sweden in Tallaght Stadium and it is expected that the unchanged side will not play in a different setup against the Finnish.
Jamie Finn and Aine O’Gorman will occupy the wing-back positions and will offer extra width in attack and defensive cover when Ireland are not in possession of the ball.
Louise Quinn will be at the heart of the defence with Niamh Fahey and Savannah McCarthy on either side of her.
Captain Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly will occupy the midfield while Lucy Quinn and Katie McCabe will aim to provide support for Heather Payne who starts up front for Ireland.
Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant are among those who take their place on the bench.
Republic of Ireland WNT v Finland
(5-4-1): Brosnan; Finn, Fahey, Louise Quinn, McCarthy, O’Gorman; Lucy Quinn, O’Sullivan, Connolly, McCabe; Payne.
Subs: Moloney, Badana, Walsh, Caldwell, Kiernan, Barrett, Jarrett, Farrelly, Grant, Noonan, Clancy, McLaughlin.