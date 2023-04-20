Finn Lynch cleared for French Olympic Week

2,005 total views, 2,005 views today

Irish sailor Finn Lynch has been given the green light to compete in the French Olympic Week sailing event, taking place from April 24-29 in Hyerés.

Lynch, who is currently ranked world number three in the ILCA 7 category, has been undergoing treatment for a wrist injury sustained during his last event in Palma, Mallorca.

Targeting World Sailing Championships

With just over three months until the World Sailing Championships in The Hague, where the first nation places will be decided for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Lynch will be keen to regain his consistent form. The Carlow native has previously achieved Silver at World Championship level, the highest ever result by an Irish sailor at this level.

Medal ambitions

Lynch has admitted that he has not yet hit his full potential this season, with a 10th place at the European championships not meeting his stated medal ambitions. Nevertheless, he will be looking to build on his strong performances and challenge for a medal at the French Olympic Week.

Other Irish sailors in action

Alongside Lynch, two senior squad 49er skiff teams will also be competing at the French Olympic Week. Robert Dickson, who has been suffering from a viral infection over the past week, will be hoping to make a full recovery and compete alongside his crew-mate Seán Waddilove. Meanwhile, Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan will be aiming for consistency and a strong Gold fleet finish.

Clearance to race

Irish Sailing’s Performance Director, James O’Callaghan, said that both Lynch and Dickson’s medical issues had curtailed their preparation period, but the main thing was that they had been cleared to race. Eve McMahon, another Senior Squad sailor, will miss the series in Hyerés due to exam commitments, while her brother Ewan has opted not to compete in this regatta.

