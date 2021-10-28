Ronald Koeman Sacked by Barcelona

1 total views, 1 views today

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after a mere 14 months in charge of the Spanish giants.

This decision is coming off the back of a 1-0 away defeat to Ray Vallecano on Wednesday. That defeat was Barca’s fifth defeat so far this season and fourth defeat in six games in all competitions.

They currently sit 9th in La Liga, with 15 points from a possible 30 and sit 3rd in their Champions League group.

Koeman’s sacking has been spoken about for months, with defeat to Rayo Vallecano following their 1-2 home defeat to Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico.

FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2021

After their defeat on Wednesday night, a brief statement was released on the club’s website and social media accounts confirming Koeman’s sacking with President Joan Laporta confirming the news.

The statement read;

”FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.”

The pressure had been building on the Dutch manager after the club made their worst-ever start to a Champions League campaign.

Sitting 3rd and three games, winning one but losing to Bayern Munich and Benfica 3-0 in consecutive matches and hold a -5 goal difference.

Their 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid on October 24th was Koeman’s third straight El Clasico defeat, with fans attacking his car after the final whistle.

A search for a new manager is underway with reports circulating out of Spain that former midfielder Xavi will take charge.

For more News and Stories on all things Football, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com