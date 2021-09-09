Leeds v Liverpool – Preview, Team News, Betting

5 total views, 5 views today
Liverpool will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on week four of the Premier League trying to keep their unbeaten run going
The match will kick off at 16:30 on Sunday, 12th September in Elland Road with Craig Pawson as referee.
Leeds have not made the start to the season they would have wanted, only claiming two draws in the opening three matches.
This international break might have given some players a needed rest as they plan to push up from 15th place.
The Merseyside Reds have had a strong start to the season with talisman Mohamed Salah on top form. Last week they had a tough draw with the ten men of Chelsea so they will be pushing for a win on Sunday.
Liverpool have been hit hard by the new regulation that requires Brazilian players to quarantine. Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino will be affected but this might give Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher a chance in the starting lineup.
In the last three times these two clubs have faced each other since 2016, Leeds are yet to manage a victory. Most recently, the opponents drew 1-1 in April after a thrilling 4-3 win for Liverpool six months before.
Five Premier League clubs will be without their Brazilian internationals until Wednesday after the Brazilian FA asked FIFA to prevent them from playing, reports @_pauljoyce
Liverpool and Manchester City will both be without their No. 1s for the weekend 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TxitL6RwZS
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 8, 2021
Predicted Starting 11s
Leeds United
Formation
3-3-3-1
Predicted Team
Meslier (GK), Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Ayling, Harrison, Rodrigo, James, Bamford.
Injuries
Firpo (Covid-19), Klich (Covid-19), Raphinha (Brazil), Koch (Groin)
Liverpool
Formation
4-3-3
Predicted Team
Kelleher (GK), Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mané
Injuries
Becker (Brazil), Fabinho (Brazil), Elliott (Muscle injury), Milner (Knock), Williams (Knock), Firmino (Muscle injury), Minamino (Knock)
Leeds United's new third kit is 𝘾𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙉 💜 pic.twitter.com/Y2jmP22hXs
— Goal (@goal) September 9, 2021
Betting
Leeds 10/3
Draw 3/1
Liverpool 8/11
Predicted Score
Both teams will be stripped of some of their starters due to injuries and Covid-19. This will be an interesting game but Liverpool should be the stronger side.
Hopefully, this will result in another hectic, entertaining game between the teams and end up at 3-2 to Liverpool.
