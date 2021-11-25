Leicester City v Legia Warsaw – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

7 total views, 7 views today

Leicester City have the chance to go top of their UEFA Europa League group on Thursday night if they can beat Legia Warsaw.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to get their first win in five and turn around their fortunes when the Polish champions come to the King Power Stadium at 8 pm.

They currently sit bottom of their European group with only one win to their name but a second would take them top, ahead of the chasing pack by a point, with one game to go.

Leicester will be without Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans, who both last appeared for the side in the 1-1 draw away to Leeds United before the international break.

Pereira is suffering from a hamstring injury while Tielemans will continue his recovery from a calf issue he picked up.

“Youri is still a little bit of time away, but he’s progressing well,” the Leicester manager told the media at LCFC Training Ground on Wednesday afternoon. “[He’ll be back] maybe within the next couple of weeks.

“Ricardo won’t be available. That hamstring [issue] is lingering a little bit, so he will be out for a few weeks also. We’ll just continue to monitor that, but otherwise, the squad is the same.”

Legia are currently in the relegation zone in Poland this season but are still in contention to progress in Europe after beating Leicester in the reverse fixture.

Spartak Moscow’s win over Napoli yesterday evening means that, if Leicester win tonight, all four teams would be within three points at the start of the final matchday.

Teams

Leicester City – Predicted (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Dewbury-Hall, Ndidi, Bertrand; Iheanacho, Vardy, Barnes

Legia Warsaw – Predicted (3-4-3): Miszta; Johansson, Wieteska, Jedrzejczyk; Ribeiro, Slisz, Josue, Mladenovic; Muci, Emreli, Luquinhas.

Odds

Leicester City 1/7

Draw 7/1

Legia Warsaw 15/1

Where To Watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45 pm.

