Liverpool Defender Nat Phillips Signs New Deal Until 2025

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has signed a new long-term deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The centre-back put pen-to-paper on Tuesday morning at the AXA Training Centre, committing his future to the Reds after his breakthrough last season.

Phillips made 20 appearances across the 2020-21 season after an injury crisis left him as one of the sole options in the heart of the defence.

Phillips told Liverpoolfc.com: “Obviously after last year, it’s really nice to get that reward from the club. I’m happy to be sticking around and being available if the club need to call on me again.

“I’m excited for the next chapter and just to see what that brings.

“It is nice that the club has shown me that recognition and hopefully I can bring more of the same with whatever opportunities come my way.”

Phillips played a significant role in the second-half of the season for Liverpool and appeared 17 times for the side in the Premier League, including all 90 minutes in all eight of their wins in the final ten-game stretch that saw the team finish third.

“Over the off-season I had a bit of time to reflect on what had happened throughout the season, how it ended and to be proud of that,” Phillips added.

“But like I’ve said in previous interviews, you don’t want to dwell on that too much and you want to look forward and see if you can continue to push in a positive direction.

“Obviously it was a dramatic change, no-one saw it coming, I didn’t see it coming – the circumstances that unfolded whereby I ended up playing regularly for Liverpool’s first team.

“For anybody playing for Liverpool’s first team, that is going to be life-changing. For me it’s the same. Obviously it’s brought about this opportunity as well.”

