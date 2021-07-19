Liverpool make offer for PSV striker Malen

Liverpool are looking for even more competition in their forward line with PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen according to newspaper O Jogo

There is no other way of looking at it; Liverpool had a poor, challenging season last year. The important thing is that they managed to keep their Champions League status and now they want to bolster their squad to compete for the title again.

Their main problem was the lack of quality backup options they had in defence. With the signing of French centre back Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk back from injury, they hope this is fixed.

Next they are looking to their forwards where, other than Mohamed Salah’s 22 goals, they seemed lack lustre.

According to O Jogo newspaper, Klopp and Liverpool have made an offer for the highly rated goal scorer Donyell Malen. They are also planning to use Marko Grujic in the deal to bring down the asking price.

He currently has a transfer value of around €35 million but this will probably go up after he played at Euro 2020.

Liverpool are considering to offer Marko Grujic to PSV Eindhoven,

with the hope to add money and get Donyell Malen in return. 🏴-[O Jogo] pic.twitter.com/VVsBA2NeTz — The Anfield Alert 🔔 (@TheAnfieldAlert) July 19, 2021

How good is Donyell Malen?

The 22-year-old used to be at the books Arsenal when he was a teenager. Since leaving London in 2017, he has scored 61 goals in 133 games for the PSV first team.

Last season, he finished second in the league’s top scorer list which granted him a call up to Netherlands Euro 2020 team. Though the Dutch made a disappointing exit to the Czech Republic, Malen got two assist when while being paired with Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst.

He is a very fast player, capable of some neat finishing but it will be interesting to see if he would adjust to the Premier League this time around.

Donyell Malen (22/NLD-SUR) is supposedly on his way to #BVB #BorussiaDortmund. He came on in the 43' of this loco match for #PSV at #SpartaRotterdam in the snow and was tremendous. Popping up everywhere on the field, link-up play, an assist and goals; a masterclass. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/dL0vgZZv78 — Voetbal-Fußball Analytics 🇳🇱 🇦🇹 🇳🇱 🇦🇹 (@RightInteriorMF) July 16, 2021

What does this mean for Liverpool now?

It would be tough to see Malen beating out strikers Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota for a starting place at the beginning of the season.

It is more likely that the Dutchman will be used to create more competition between Liverpool’s strikers in training and improve their performances.

Would Malen be interested in leaving his starting spot at Eindhoven for at least a few weeks on the bench at Liverpool? We will find out in the coming weeks.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com