Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Withdraws From England U21 Squad

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has withdrawn from the England U21 squad after picking up an injury before joining the national youth side.

The injury means that Elliott will not feature for Lee Carsley’s side against Kosovo on Tuesday night in the final U21 European Championship qualifier of the September international window.

It is understood that his withdrawal from the Young Lions squad is precautionary and that his situation will be assessed at Liverpool, per The Athletic.

Elliott picked up a minor muscle injury in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield before the side dispersed for the first international break of the season.

The youngster impressed against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at Anfield and was expected to hold on to his starting berth when he returned from international duty.

Liverpool’s first fixture in two weeks is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 against Leeds and the side could be without the young midfielder for the tie if he does not recover.

The 18-year-old has started the last two games for Liverpool and came on as a substitute in the 3-0 opening weekend victory over newly-promoted Norwich.

The star joins forwards Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino on the club’s injury list – Minamino also saw his international duty end early due to injury.

Minamino’s injury is understood to be of more concern to the club than the one Elliott is currently carrying.

On top of this, the current situation in Guinea has placed doubts over whether Naby Keita will be able to return to Liverpool in time for their game against Leeds.

Liverpool are currently trying to get the Guinean back to Merseyside after an attempted coup led to the postponement of his side’s World Cup Qualifier against Morocco.

Spaniard Thiago Alcantara will be expected to fill Harvey Elliott’s boots if the player is not available for the clash at Elland Road.

Liverpool travel to Leeds United’s home ground on Sunday, September 12 to play the side in their second away fixture of the season at 4:30 pm.

