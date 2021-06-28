Man Utd open talks with Camavinga for big move

Reports emerged that Manchester United have been given the green light to open talks with Rennes youngster, Eduardo Camavinga

The 18-year-old has been starting and tearing up the French league for two seasons now. He plays as a creative box-to-box midfielder for Rennes and France u21.

The young man only has one year left on his contract and, according to the Daily Mail, Rennes would prefer to sell him for big money now than to lose him for nothing next season.

TransferMarkt has Camavinga priced at €55 million but this cost will surely rise due to his young age and add-ons.

The Reds will be first focusing on closing a deal with Jadon Sancho before moving on to the French midfielder.

Sancho has been neglected in the English Euro 2020 setup but will have to wait for the tournament to end before signing for any new clubs.

Eduardo Camavinga next on the wishlist after Sancho

Camavinga scored a goal and got two assists in 35 games for Rennes last season. He also played four games in the Champions League and four games in the u21 Euro 2021 for France.

The young man stands at 5’10’’ and there have already been similarities made between him and another Man Utd star, Paul Pogba.

Central midfield is considered the Red’s worst position, along with centre back. Many fans are wanting a replacement for Brazilian, Fred, and Camavinga would fit the mold.

United will need to be fast as Madrid and PSG have also shown an interest in luring the midfielder away.

The young French star looks promising but only time will tell if he decides to move to Manchester Red.

For anyone that wants to take a look at the wunderkind, he has been named in France’s Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 and will no doubt play a big part in their results.

