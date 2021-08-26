Manchester City Boss Guardiola Plans To Leave In 2023

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Manchester City Pep Guardiola

 1 total views,  1 views today

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that he plans to leave his role with the club in 2023 to pursue a job at international level.

The Catalonian manager’s contract runs out in two years and he plans to join a national side upon the expiry of it.

The 50-year-old has won three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields in his time in Manchester so far.

“Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step,” he said at an XP Investimentos event, as reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done.

“And in the process, I would like to train a South American (team), European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience.”

Guardiola has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich since retiring from playing football and has had success at all clubs.

He won three league titles with both clubs like City but has failed to win the Champions League since leaving Barcelona.

Guardiola was the mastermind behind the Barcelona team that won the top competition in Europe in 2009 and 2011 – the team is regarded as one of, if not the best club team in the history of the sport.

Manchester City were runners-up in last season’s instalment of the competition in their first-ever final but had failed to get as close to Europe’s top prize this season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here