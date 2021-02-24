Manchester City have spent Billion Euro in Transfer Market

It is an astonishing amount of money, but the news that Manchester City has spent Billion Euro in Transfer Activity is hard to believe.

Money in world football is the highest its ever been and clubs have been paying the highest transfer fees ever in football history. Net transfer fees spent is calculated by subtracting the money earned from players sold by the club from the money spent on purchasing players from other clubs. Since 2008 Manchester City has been owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group. The take over of the club was marked with a spate of high profile signings including the then British transfer record signing of Robinho from Real Madrid for over €40M, the first marquee signing of the new ownership.

Since then City’s ownership has consistently invested heavily in its squad, taking them from a mid-table team that was relegated as recently as 2001 to a club that would go on to win the premier league title an impressive four times in the last decade. Starting from the 2020-2021 season, Manchester City has spent over €1B in net transfer fees for the last ten years – the only club to break the Billion Euro mark in England.

Age Nat. Season Fee 1 24 15/16 £68.40m 2 23 20/21 £61.20m 3 27

18/19 £61.02m 4 25 19/20 £58.50m 5 23 17/18 £58.50m 6 20

15/16 £57.33m 7 23 19/20 £56.43m 8 23

17/18 £51.75m 9 22 16/17 £50.04m 10 27 17/18 £47.43m

Manchester Clubs Combine For Nearly One-Third Of All Net Transfer Spending In the Last 10 Years

Manchester City’s crosstown rivals Manchester United also posted big numbers for their net transfer spend for the last ten years. Since the 2011-2012 season, Manchester United has spent around €944M in net transfer fees. Combined, the Manchester clubs spent close to €2B or 32% of the net transfer fees spent by all 19 clubs currently in the premier league for the last ten years, which amounted to just over €6B.

The outlay from the Manchester clubs is even more impressive considering the next largest net transfer fee spent in the last 10 years was only €498M which was spent by Chelsea.

Chelsea Spent Most in 2020-2021 Season To Make Up for Transfer Ban

London club Chelsea FC infamously had to go through a two-window transfer ban that meant that the club could not sign any new players from other clubs. In the 2019-2020 season, when the ban was being enforced, Chelsea FC actually had a negative net spend and earned a €112M profit on transfers. In the 2020-2021 season, the first season after the ban was lifted, Chelsea’s net spend was a total of €189.9M – the highest in the Premier League.

Manchester City spent the second most with €116M in net transfer fees spent in the current season but perhaps to the surprise of some, the third-highest spender for the current season is a newly promoted side. Leeds United spent a total of almost €107M, making them the only other team to spend more than €100M this season. Despite the pandemic, over a billion Euros were spent on net transfer fees for the 2020-2021 Premier League season.

