Martin Ødegaard set for Arsenal loan move

The Real Madrid playmaker has arrived in London ahead of the move.

22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Martin Ødegaard is set to complete a loan deal to Arsenal until the end of the season, according to reports.

Ødegaard arrived in London last night and it is understood that the necessary paperwork has been completed. The deal will be officially confirmed shortly.

Ødegaard arrives at Arsenal having struggled for game-time at Real Madrid this season, despite impressing whenever he has played.

He had a stellar campaign on loan at Real Sociedad in 2019/20 but that wasn’t enough to secure a starting place in a highly competitive Madrid side.

The Norwegian joined Real Madrid in 2015 after impressing in the Norwegian domestic league. Since then, he’s found it difficult to break into the first-team. In fact, he’s played just 8 league games in 6 years.

He has relied on loan moves up to this point for his development, spending the previous 3 seasons on loan in the Netherlands and Spain.

A loan to Arsenal would be beneficial to both parties.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a creative playmaker and Ødegaard fits that bill. On the other hand, Ødegaard would be gaining experience while playing regular football in a quality team.

Ajax and Real Sociedad were also reportedly interested, but it appears that Arsenal have won the race.

