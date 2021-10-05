Mo Salah Nominated For PFA Fans’ Player of the Month

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has received a nomination for September’s PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award as a result of his performances.

Salah is one of six Premier League players on the shortlist for the monthly award after scoring three goals in the month, reaching a landmark 100 in the competition.

The Egyptian is up against Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

Salah scored a goal in all three of Liverpool’s games in the Premier division of English football in September – he scored against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

The 29-year-old has been the star for Jurgen Klopp’s side since arriving at the club and this season has been no different thus far.

The team recently drew with defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield after a pulsating second half.

Mo Salah was the star of the show for Liverpool and the fans named him their Man of the Match when the game ended.

Salah’s goal was a sight to behold as he danced past four defenders and put the ball past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to restore Liverpool’s lead, which did not last.

He received the ball several yards from the edge of the City box and escaped a three-man press before entering the box, staring down centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

He opened a space for himself to move beyond Laporte with an eye for a shot and fired one past Ederson to the delight of the 40,000 Liverpool fans in attendance.

It was a move he has done several times before – against Tottenham in 2018 and Napoli in the season Liverpool brought home the Champions League trophy for the first time in 14 years.

Yet, that’s what made it so special.

Fans can vote for Liverpool’s No.11 here and have until 11.59 pm BST on Sunday to do so.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com