Newcastle v Chelsea – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Thomas Tuchel’s men will want to make a big impression this weekend and keep themselves flying high on top of the table

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 30th October in St James’ Park. Referee Paul Tierney will take charge of the tie.

Newcastle is well and truly under new ownership but they are still yet to grab their first victory of the season. They currently sit in 19th place on four points which is three away from getting out of the relegation zone.

Last weekend they completed a comeback draw away against Crystal Palace after an outstanding Callum Wilson bicycle kick. More flair and creativity will be needed to secure any points tomorrow.

Chelsea is still flying high on top of the Premier League table, now unbeaten in five games in all competitions. They are only one point ahead of their closest competitors, Liverpool so a victory is still very essential.

Injuries are the main problem for the team as their captain Cesar Azpilicueta and strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will most likely miss the game with knocks.

The Blues are still in good form after winning their cup tie against Southampton again with a penalty shootout.

This fixture has been surprisingly close in the last ten years. Over 22 matches, Chelsea has won 12 while Newcastle has managed seven victories, and three games ending in draws.

Last season, the Blues were the dominant force winning both fixtures, home and away, 2-0.

Newcastle v Chelsea Probable Starting Teams

Newcastle

Formation

5-3-2

Probable Starting 11

Darlow (GK), Ritchie, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximim, Wilson

Injuries / Suspensions

Dubravka (Foot), Dummett (Calf)

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Injuries / Suspensions

Christensen (Toothache), Azpilicueta (Shoulder), Pulisic (Ankle), Kanté (Muscle injury), Lukaku (Sprained ankle), Loftus-Cheek (Hip), Werner (Hamstring)

Newcastle v Chelsea Match Betting

Newcastle to win: 15/2

Draw: 15/4

Chelsea to win: 1/3

Score Prediction

Newcastle’s newfound money and impending transfer rumors will not help them in this fixture on Saturday. Tuchel’s men should have enough strength and depth to secure a comfortable victory this weekend even without their two starting strikers.

Expect the game to end 4-1 to Chelsea.

