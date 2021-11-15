Northern Ireland v Italy – Preview, Teams, Odds, TV

1 total views, 1 views today

The Northern Ireland Men’s national football team will host Italy for their final match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Northern Ireland currently sit third in Group C on goal difference ahead of Bulgaria and need to match or better their result against Switzerland to consolidate their position.

Italy, on the other hand, need to do the same with Switzerland to finish in first place and automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Pride is on the line for Ian Baraclough’s men while Roberto Mancini’s European Champions will want to avoid the embarrassment of being forced to take part in a play-off.

Northern Ireland earned themselves a 1-0 win in the first of a double-header at Windsor Park on Friday night against Lithuania.

However, they did not pick up a point in their reverse fixture against the Italians in the first match of their quest for qualification.

The home crowd at Windsor Park will be behind the Green and White Army for the fixture with a big result needed to end the campaign on a high.

Italy will aim to curb their form of three draws in a row that has allowed Switzerland back into the hunt for automatic progression to the World Cup.

The team have stagnated since their Euro 2020 victory in Wembley, winning only twice since then – a 5-0 victory over Lithuania and a 2-1 win over Belgium in the third-place play-off of the UEFA Nations League.

Mancini and co. have one final chance to reignite the fire before their preparations for the tournament in Qatar begins, should they finish first of course, and being massive favourites, an upset could see them spiral further.

Teams

Northern Ireland: TBA

Italy: TBA

Odds

Northern Ireland 13/1

Draw 9/2

Italy 1/5

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 7:45 pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7 pm.

