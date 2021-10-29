Norwich v Leeds – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,066 total views, 1,066 views today

Rock bottom Norwich city take on Marcelo Bielsa’s relegation-threatened Leeds in week ten of the Premier League this Sunday

Norwich v Leeds United will kick off at 14:00 on Sunday, 31 October in Carrow Road. Referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the tie.

The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland with the build-up beginning at 13:30.

Norwich is rock bottom of the Premier League and has shown little life of securing any points. After six straight losses, they managed two draws on the bounce against Burnley and Brighton. They have since gone on to lose embarrassingly 7-0 to Chelsea in Stamford Bridge.

One of the Canaries’ biggest problems is their lack of goal threat. In nine games, their main striker Teemu Pukki has scored two goals and no one else on the team has found the back of the net.

Leeds United, on the other hand, has been rather unfortunate this season through tight losses and injury problems. They currently sit one place above the drop zone but with a three-point buffer for their safety.

Now with the side hoping to have Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips back in their matchday squads, this will be a must-win game for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

This fixture has been very evenly matched in recent years with these two sides facing off in only Championship and EFL Cup football. In their last 11 meetings, Norwich and Leeds have both won three games while five games ended in draws.

Their last match against each other was back in 2019 where Norwich won 3-1 in Elland Road with very different squads to the ones they have today.

Chelsea taught Norwich a lesson 😳 pic.twitter.com/xNZFxPtiUu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 23, 2021

Norwich v Leeds Probable Starting Teams

Norwich

Formation

3-5-2

Probable Starting 11

Krul (GK), Kabak, Hanley, Omobamidele, Williams, McLean, Normann, Lees-Melou, Idah, Pukki.

Injuries / Suspensions

Zimmerman (Ankle), Placheta (Overload), Byram (Hamstring), Cantwell (Achilles tendon), Gibson (Suspended)

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Probable Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Shackleton, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Gelhardt, James, Rodrigo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Ayling (Knee), Bamford (Ankle), Koch (Groin)

🎙️ “Firpo, Raphinha and Shackleton are likely to be available, Ayling and Bamford won’t be.” pic.twitter.com/i2OUD3C54Q — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 29, 2021

Norwich v Leeds Match Betting

Norwich to win: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Leeds United to win: 21/20

Score Prediction

This is a very important game for Leeds, a victory will pull them away from the threat of relegation. They should win as they face the bottom-table side that looks like they are incapable of winning at all this season.

Expect this game to end 2-0 to Leeds.

🔥 The run! The penalty! The limbs! pic.twitter.com/QOIbHhPaf1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2021

