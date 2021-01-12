Paul Pogba the hero as Manchester United go top of Premier League

Absolutely loving Paul Pogba's new celebration moves 😂 pic.twitter.com/PpcTWUeSfG — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 12, 2021

Their win against Burnley tonight leaves them three points ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester United were one of the most feared teams in Europe for decades – predominately during the 1990’s and 2000’s. Over the past 10 years or so, though, they’ve been on a steady decline.

That said, this season they’ve managed to prove many doubters wrong – despite a shaky start to the campaign.

Statistically, they’re in the best spell of form out of all the teams in the Premier League. They’d won 4 of their previous 5 league games which left them level on points with title rivals Liverpool going into tonight’s fixture.

Manchester United travelled to Turf Moor with their sights firmly set on the top of the league.

As mentioned previously, the top two were on equal points prior to the game. Now, United have climbed their title rivals to claim 1st position after a 1-0 win against Burnley.

Paul Pogba scored the matchwinner in the 71st minute with a well struck volley which was deflected into the net.

Breakthrough for #MUFC! 💥 Paul Pogba's deflected strike gives them the lead at Turf Moor…

📱 Follow #BURMUN here: https://t.co/JPE6syy79J

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) JANUARY 12, 2021

The goal came after a variety of controversial incidents in the first half. Harry Maguire had a goal disallowed in the 35th minute for a push on an opposition defender.

Minutes before that there were a series of controversial incidents during a sequence of play. Robbie Brady had initially been yellow carded for a potentially goal-stopping challenge on Edinson Cavani but that was overturned after VAR reviewed a late Luke Shaw challenge in the build-up which led to a yellow card for the United man.

CLASH OF THE GIANTS

United and Liverpool are due to face each other on Sunday in what could be a potential title deciding clash.

Nothing but a win will do for Liverpool if they wish to reclaim their position as league leaders. They currently have a higher goal difference than United meaning any margin of victory would be good enough to go top.

Manchester United have not won against Liverpool in the last four matches between the two clubs. Liverpool have a long list of injury problems, though, particularly at the back. United will be looking to capitalize on their defensive woes en route to a match winning performance.

