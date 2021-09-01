Portugal v Republic of Ireland – Preview, Lineups, Odds, TV Coverage

9 total views, 9 views today

The Republic of Ireland men’s national football team return tonight when they face UEFA Nations League holders Portugal in Faro.

The game will kick off at 7:45 pm and will take place at the Estadio Algarve – no away fans are permitted to attend, under UEFA rules.

The Republic of Ireland have had a rough start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, with losses to Serbia and Luxembourg putting them on the back foot after only two games.

Portugal, on the other hand, are top of Group A after three games after two wins and one draw – the draw being against Serbia.

Ireland called up a 25-man squad for the international break and a strong eleven is expected to be crafted from it tonight.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu are both available for selection between the sticks and head coach Stephen Kenny could choose either one of them.

Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele could be in line to make his senior international debut tonight, potentially in a three-man defence.

Shane Duffy, John Egan and Ryan Manning are also available for selection for tonight’s fixture.

West from loanee Jayson Molumby and Anderlecht’s Josh Cullen are expected to appear in midfield for the side.

Kenny could opt for a young frontline with three forwards aged 21 and under called up for international duty.

Joao Felix and Renato Sanches were named in the Portugal squad for the September international break but are currently sidelined through injury.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit and looking to score the goal that will make him the stand-alone top goalscorer in international football – he is currently tied with Iran’s Ali Daei on 109.

Fellow Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will also be available for tonight’s World Cup qualification clash.

It’s impossible to look past the quality of the Portuguese squad when considering the outcome of this encounter – it is unlikely Ireland will come away with a result.

Lineups

(Predicted) Portugal (4-3-3): Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Pereira, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

(Predicted) Republic of Ireland (3-4-3): Kelleher; Duffy, Egan, O’Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Idah, Long, Parrott.

Odds

Portugal 1/7

Draw 11/2

Republic of Ireland 17/1

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 7:45 pm Irish Standard Time. It will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting at 7 pm. It will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League at 7:30 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com