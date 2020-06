Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With a busy week of Premier League action ahead on TV, here is Sports News Ireland’s Premier League TV guide from Sunday, 21st June to Saturday, 27th June 2020.

Sunday, 21st June 2020

Newcastle United v Sheffield United 14:00 Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event

Aston Villa v Chelsea 16:15 Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event

Everton v Liverpool 19:00 Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event/Pick

Monday 22nd June 2020

Man City v Burnley 20:00 Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event/Pick

Tuesday 23rd June 2020

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion 18:00 Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham 20:15 Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event

Wednesday 24th June 2020

Norwich City v Everton Premier League 18:00 BBC Two (first half)/BBC One (second half)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa 18:00 BT Sport 1

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth 18:00 BT Sport 2

Man Utd v Sheffield United 18:00 Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event/Pick

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 20:15 Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday, 25th June 2020

Southampton v Arsenal 18:00 Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Event

Burnley v Watford 18:00 Sky One/Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Premier League/Pick

Chelsea v Man City 20:15 BT Sport 1

Saturday 27th June 2020

Aston Villa v Wolves 12:30 BT Sport 1