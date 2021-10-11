4 total views, 4 views today

Leicester City v Manchester United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Leicester City and Manchester United will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 8 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last May where Brendan Rodger’s side came out 1-2 victors at Old Trafford. Leicester also took 4 points from 6 from United in the 2020/2021 season.

Leicester City Retrospective

Brendan Rodger’s side have gone under the radar with how poor they have been so far this season. Currently sitting 13th in the league table. They have fallen off after contending for Champions League football the past 2-3 seasons.

In their last game, they threw away a 2 goal lead at Crystal Palace, ending up a point after goals from Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Winning 2, losing 3 and drawing 2 after seven games, picking up 8 points from a possible 21, they will need a win here.

Manchester United Retrospective

After high promise at the start of the season, United have hit somewhat of a decline in form as of late. In the last outing, they drew 1-1 at home against Everton but were fortunate to not have lost after a Yerry Mina goal was chalked off for offside.

After their first seven games, they have won 4, lost 1 and drawn 2, picking up 14 points out of a possible 21.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Leicester City and Manchester United will kick off at 3:00 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at The King Power Stadium.

Where to watch Leicester City v Manchester United

The game will not be televised on any UK based platform.

Leicester City v Manchester United team news

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out with a thigh injury and is expected to be back fit sometime next month.

James Justin is also out with a knee injury and is also expected back in November. While defender Jonny Evans is in contention to start after an ankle issue.

Marcus Rashford is in contention to get his first competitive game since last summer’s European Championship after his shoulder surgery.

Harry Maguire is still in doubt with a foot injury but may start. While defensive partner Raphael Varane picked up a groin injury on international duty and is set to miss out.

Leicester City v Manchester United Prediction

This is a close one to call, with Leicester in dire need of much-needed 3 points here to avoid any talk of relegation.

While United have many fans and pundits alike to silence after some woeful performances.

I can see it going either way but I am going for a United win here, but just.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2

Predicted Line-Up

Leicester City Predicted XI – (4-4-2)

K. Schmeichel, R. Bertrand, J. Vestergaard, C. Soyuncu, T. Castagne, H. Barnes, Y. Tielemans, H. Choudhury, A. Lookman, J. Vardy, K. Iheanacho

Manchester United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

D, Gea, L. Shaw, H. Maguire, E. Bailly, A. Wan-Bissaka, S. McTominay, Fred, P. Pogba, B. Fernandes, J. Sancho, C. Ronaldo

Betting Odds

Leicester City To Win: 13/5

Draw: 12/5

Manchester United To Win: EVS

