Rooney, Schmeichel, Giggs: The Greatest ever Manchester United All-Time XI
Rooney, Schmeichel, Giggs. What is the Greatest ever Manchester United All-Time XI? Manchester United are the biggest and well-known club in English football history. An unprecedented trophy haul, containing 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups and three European titles to their name.
While they may not be the ones where Manchester United have such a great history and from that great history has come to an abundance of great players.
From the likes of Steve Bruce to David Beckham, Manchester United have produced some of the most lucrative and special players in English football.
With that in mind, here is a look at Manchester United’s All-Time XI:
Peter Schmeichel
The Great Dane 🇩🇰@PSchmeichel1 ❤️#MUFC #PhotoOfTheDay
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2021
What can be said about the Big Dane that hasn’t been mentioned before? Schmeichel arrived in Manchester in 1991 and would play a further 7 seasons at Old Trafford.
Making 128 clean sheets in the Premier League in 310 appearances, while making 169 clean sheets during his 376 games in all competitions for the Red Devils.
He went on to win 5 Premier League titles, 7 domestic cups and two European trophies. He was a part of the Treble from 1999.
A brilliant shot-stopper with a love for theatrics, Schmeichel was an imposing figure in between the sticks, standing at 6ft 3 inches tall, he was rarely beaten in the air during his career.
Only Edwin Van Der Sar can rival his status as United’s all-time greatest goalkeeper, but Schmeichel was on another level when it comes to how iconic he was.
Dennis Irwin
Dennis Irwin, manchester united #irwin #dennisirwin #mufc #manchesterunited
— EJ Nib's (@EJnibs) March 8, 2017
A throw of the coin for the left-back position, Dennis Irwin and Patrice Evra both have strong arguments to justify their inclusion on this list.
However, I am going for Irwin on this one due to his acute ability to go forward and defend at such a high level for a player with limitations.
Playing a grand total of 529 times for United from 1990 to 2002, he managed to notch up 37 goals and 23 assists in all competitions during his 12-year stint at Old Trafford.
Part of some of the greatest teams to come out of Manchester United, Irwin went on to win 7 Premier League titles, 6 domestic cups and 4 European trophies, including a Champions League from their treble-winning season.
A United and Republic of Ireland great, he was so good that Sir Alex Ferguson admitted back in 2013 that Irwin ”would be the one certainty to get in the team” (when discussing a United all-time XI)
Now, who am I to argue with Ferguson.
Nemanja Vidic
Nemanja Vidic is the only defender to win Premier League player of the season twice. Also one of only three (3) players to win the award two times in PL history.

2008/2009

2009/2010 (Wayne Rooney)*

2010/2011
2008/2009
2009/2010 (Wayne Rooney)*
2010/2011 pic.twitter.com/DcesnpH4J0
— The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) March 16, 2020
Being part of the greatest Centre-Back pairing with Rio Ferdinand, Vidic was the aggressive defender out of the two with a knack for throwing his body about.
Making 211 Premier League appearances for United from 2006 to 2014, Vidic is the only defender in Premier League history to win two Player of the Year awards. He also made the PFA Team of the Year on four separate occasions.
Winning 5 Premier Leagues, 8 domestic trophies and two European trophies during his 8 seasons.
While he did have moments of madness, picking up 8 red cards and 58 bookings, he will go down as one of the greatest and scariest defenders in United’s history.
Rio Ferdinand
Born Peckham, 7th November 1978, Rio Ferdinand. Signed for United from Leeds in 2002. Built a great centre back partnership with Nemanja Vidic. 8 goals in 455 appearances. Captained United to the Champions League win in 2008. Left United in 2014 joining QPR on a free .
— Paul English (@paulenglish1961) November 7, 2021
Acting as captain throughout his United career, Ferdinand joined United from Leeds United for a record £30 million at the time.
He went on to make 455 club appearances, scoring 8 goals in the process.
A defender with pace, elegance and an astute reading of the game, Ferdinand is United’s greatest ever Centre-Back and formed an unquestionably formidable partnership with Nemanja Vidic which saw the pair win mostly everything.
Gary Neville
One for the Man United fans – Gary Neville and David Beckham on the road to Champions League glory in 1999. #MUFC
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 17, 2015
Joining the club in 1991, Neville has gone to become United greatest full-back, with 20 years of service for the club.
Never a player to notch up a goal, although he did score 7 during his 602 club appearances, Neville was a leader of men. Vocal and single-minded in his approach.
Retiring in 2011, Neville captained United to many League titles during his two-decade stint at the club. Winning 8 of United’s 13 Premier League titles, he has gone on to win domestic and European cups numerous times as a United stalwart.
Roy Keane
On this day in 1999, Roy Keane inspired Manchester United to a an epic Champions League semi-final victory against Juventus. What a player.
— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 21, 2017
Manchester United’s captain for the majority of their most successful period in the club’s history, Keane was the catalyst for driving United through many of their toughest battles on the pitch.
Making 480 appearances and scoring 51 goals from 1993 to 2005, the battle-hardened Keane was a monster to play against.
While he could do many things with a ball, it was his leadership qualities and overall intimidation factor that proved to be his best attributes. He won 13 major honours, including seven Premier League titles during his 12-year stint at Old Trafford. He will go down as their most influential player in history.
Paul Scholes
27 years ago, on this day, Paul Scholes made his Man United debut 🔴⚪⚫
Dare we start the debate?
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
11x Premier League
2x Champions League
4x FA Cup
3x League Cup
1x Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/31Y7qMTGLo
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 21, 2021
The ginger prince as many called him during his 22-year career at Old Trafford, Scholes was an exceptionally gifted footballer with a knack for a pass.
Making 718 appearances for the club and scoring 155 goals, Scholes won everything with the club. Picking up 20 major trophies, with 11 of those being Premier League titles.
His ability to make pinpoint passes from deep was his greatest attribute, he could also hit a 30-yeard screamer from time to time.
While his tackling was questionable, his pure aggression and work rate overshadowed his deficiencies for the most part. His control on the ball was also a sight to behold. A misplaced Scholes pass would be a rarity.
Even at the age of 37, he contributed to United winning their 20th League title, coming out of retirement to give Ferguson one last hurrah.
Ryan Giggs
#OnThisDay in 1991, @ManUtd legend & 2008 #ClubWC winner Ryan Giggs made his debut for the club 🏆
📼⬇️🔴1️⃣-0️⃣🇪🇨https://t.co/r5MaNgyFGp pic.twitter.com/cKZUnQJMpV
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 2, 2017
A one-club man, Ryan Giggs spent 26 years as a Manchester Player, making his debut in 1991. The Welshman became one of the greatest – if not the greatest winger in Premier League history.
Making an astounding 963 appearances for United, he scored 168 goals for the club and won 25 major honours, 13 of those being Premier League titles.
As a youngster, Giggs was a ruthless and exciting player, skilful and extremely quick with the ball at his feet, he was a dynamic left-footer, although he adapted as his career went on and played in numerous positions going forward.
It will be his longevity that will see him make a lot of people’s lists and it’s hard to argue with that.
Cristiano Ronaldo
OTD 2008 – @Cristiano scored his one and only hat-trick for @ManUtd in a 6-0 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford! #MUFC #OTD #OnThisDay
— Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) January 12, 2018
A superstar in his own right, Cristiano Ronaldo is without doubt Manchester United’s best-ever player (in terms of ability).
Starting out as a scrawny and rough 18-year-old Portuguese winger, Ronaldo made his debut in 2003 against Bolton Wanderers at Old Trafford. It took him at least two seasons to properly develop, but once he did he was beyond unstoppable.
Winning the Ballon D’or in 2008, he was the best player in the world while at Man United and left his mark with 127 goals in 303 appearances, winning 8 major honours in his time in England.
Strong, fast, skilful and a monster in the air, Ronaldo was a pain for many Premier League defenders during his first stint in England. Adapting into more of a striker, Ronaldo has come up with numerous clutch moments during his career and will continue to do so.
Now, at the age of 36, Ronaldo is back in England, hoping to rediscover the same success he had all the years ago.
Eric Cantona
Roy Keane smiled and Eric Cantona was hit by riot police as Manchester United were 'welcomed to hell' by bonkers Galatasaray fans and then swiftly exited the Champions League
— SPORTS CIRCUS INT. (@SPORTSCIRCUSINT) November 9, 2021
Never a man to shy away from the spotlight nor controversy, Eric Cantona is similar to a fabled fairy tale within the Manchester United consciousness.
Being part of the great United sides from the early to mid-1990s, Cantona was a strong, bullish and clinical forward with the ball at his feet.
He intimidated opponents with his mere presence and gave United another option in their already established forward line.
While he only made 182 appearances from 1992 to 1997 scoring 82 goals, he was a major reason as to why Man United won four league titles in five years, along with two FA Cups.
Wayne Rooney
📅 17 Years Ago Today:
🔥 @WayneRooney scored a hat trick on his @ManUtd debut.
⚽️ Just another 250 goals after that to make him their all-time top goalscorer.
🙌 Legend. pic.twitter.com/YHFa7UoAkV
— SPORF (@Sporf) September 28, 2021
Manchester United’s greatest ever player. Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s top goalscorer with 253 goals, while he sits second in the all-time Premier League goalscorer list with an incredible 208 goals.
Blessed with pace and power, Rooney was one of the best youngsters to ever come out of England. Joining United in 2004 from boyhood club Everton, he scored a hat-trick on his debut against Fenerbahce in the Champions League and from there on, the goals continued until he left in 2017.
Winning 12 major honours during his spell at Old Trafford, his latter career in Manchester was filled with persistent injuries and being played as a deep-lying midfielder and sometimes as a defensive midfielder.
He will be remembered for his finishing, variety of goals, partnerships with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin Van Persie and pure pace and power that saw him flourish in his early years.
For more News and Rumours on all things Football, click here.