Southampton v West Ham United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Southampton will face off against West Ham United at Saint Mary’s on the Gameweek 4 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was in the last game of last season tie at the London Stadium where David Moyes’s side came out 3-0 victors. West Ham also took 4 points from 6 from Southampton in the 2020/2021 season.

Southampton Retrospective

The Saints are slowly coming into some form after a second draw Newcastle United.

Coming from behind twice to take a point, with James Ward-Prowse scoring from the penalty spot in injury time.

Notching up 2 points from 9 is relegation form but if getting a win here, it will give them confidence for the month of September.

West Ham United Retrospective

The Hammers enjoyed a surprisingly successful 2020/2021 season, finishing sixth, only missing out on Champions League football by 2 points.

This season so far, they have carried on last season’s fine form into their first two fixtures of the current season.

Beating Newcastle away from home 2-4 and on Monday night, hammering European hopefuls Leicester City 4-1 at home to go top of the Premier League with two wins from two.

In their last outing, West Ham came back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

In form, Michail Antonio continued to notch up his stats with a goal and an assist, contributing to 7 goals in 3 games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Southampton and West Ham United will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Saint Mary’s.

The game will not be televised live on any UK channel.

Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku are major doubts for this game, with but sustaining knee injuries in recent weeks.

For Palace, Michael Olise is reportedly out until mid-September with a lower back injury.

While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out for the foreseeable future with no confirmation on his return.

Southampton v West Ham United prediction

Given the form of both teams, Southampton should lose this game sparingly. But, football is a crazy sport and sometimes the favourites don’t always win.

Southampton is in need of a win, a victory here would kick-start their season and stop the talk of relegation.

West Ham, on the other hand, will know what they have to do. Looking shaky at times against Crystal Palace, they managed to salvage a point after Conor Gallagher put Palace in front.

While I do think Southampton will cause problems, I can only see a West Ham win here.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3

Predicted Line-Up

Southampton XI – (4-4-2)

A. McCarthy, K. Walker-Peters, M. Salisu, J. Stephens, V. Livramento, M. Djenepo, O. Romeu, J. Ward-Prowse, M. Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, C. Adams

West Ham United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

L. Fabianski, V.Coufal, C. Dawson, A. Ogbonna, A. Cresswell, T.Soucek, D. Rice, J. Bowden, P. Fornals, S. Benrahma, M. Antonio

Betting Odds

Southampton To Win: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

West Ham United To Win: 5/4

