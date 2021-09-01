Ranking all of Leeds Uniteds Summer signings

5 total views, 5 views today

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has had a busy summer in the transfer window to ensure the club competes for a top 10 place this season

The team finished in ninth using Bielsa’s distinctive energetic style of play to surprise many teams last year.

The Whites were able to lock down five new and returning players to permanents contracts before the closing of Deadline Day.

5. Kristoffer Klaesson – €2.2 million

This is not necessarily a bad signing but it has excited the Elland Road faithful the least. Leeds signed Klaesson from the Norweigan league side, Valeranga.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper signed for a relatively small amount and is most likely to be the new backup stopper for Leeds behind club favorite Ilan Meslier.

Last season Klaesson made 14 appearances for the Norweigan club, keeping two clean sheets. So far at Leeds, he has found game-time playing for the youth team.

4. Leo Hjelde – €1 million

This is another signing for the future as the 17-year-old is highly rated by his former club Celtic. While on loan last year at Ross County, comparisons were made to star Virgil Van Dijk due to some strong performances.

The deal was only confirmed on Saturday but the defender has already been molded in the Leeds U19 team.

He is yet to make an appearance but has shown his flexibility to play in any position across the backline.

𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐄 Leo Hjelde, welcome to Leeds United 😍🇳🇴#LUFC pic.twitter.com/gMIg8jWj0v — Leeds United Live (@liveleedsunited) August 27, 2021

3. Junior Firpo – €15 million

This was Leeds’ first big new signing of the summer window. Firpo signed from Barcelona where he had mixed three years.

The fans have shown their awe for the Spaniard after he said his love for football was rekindled after weeks in Yorkshire.

The left-back has made appearances in Leeds United’s three opening games but is yet to show his real quality.

2. Jack Harrison – €16 million

Harrison signing a full-time deal at Leeds was an important move for the club. The Whites already know how good he is after a great season last year in which he scored eight and got eight assists in 36 appearances.

He has joined from Manchester City for a relatively cheap price for a young English winger. At 24 years old he is expected to have a few strong years for Leeds in the future.

1. Daniel James – €29 million

The only player that could excite more than Harrison will also be competing for a position against him. James has signed on Deadline Day for a Leeds transfer record from Manchester United.

Bielsa has been a major admirer of the Welshman before his two-year stint at the Reds and was very close to signing him in 2019. Although he never managed to get a proper run in the United starting lineup, he has still shown his fitness, energy, and tenacity down the wing.

He will now challenge Raphinha and Tyler Roberts for the right-wing spot but is also able to play on the left if needed.

I always wore the @ManUtd shirt with honour and pride. Thank you to everyone at the club who I have worked with over the last 2 years. I’ve made fantastic friends and memories, but now is time to move on to the next step. All the best for the future! pic.twitter.com/vnSBDRekwS — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 31, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com