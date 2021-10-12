Republic of Ireland to wear 100th anniversary kit against Qatar

7 total views, 7 views today
The Republic of Ireland will wear a special edition 100th anniversary kit for their international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday night.
Ireland will wear the shirt to mark the centenary of the creation of the Football Association of Ireland, the governing body of the sport in the country.
The FAI was founded in September 1921 by the Free State League (now League of Ireland) and the Leinster FA, which had withdrawn from the Irish Football Association (IFA) in June of that year.
Umbro revealed the limited edition jersey back in August – it is a blue home jersey that contains a simple design with a retro shamrock crest and discreet blue-on-blue Umbro logo.
This kit. 😍#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLQAT | @UmbroIreland pic.twitter.com/MSepsynFBR
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 12, 2021
The colour of the shirt, described as ‘St Patrick’s Blue’ is a nod to the colour of the very first Republic of Ireland kit, which was the same colour.
The goalkeeper jersey, which will be worn by Liverpool number two Caoimhin Kelleher, is a yellow version of the shirt.
The year ‘1921’ is embroidered onto the back of the shirt underneath the grandad collar to mark the centenary.
The match details have been embroidered underneath the shamrock crest and read ‘v Qatar 12/10/21’.
A sell-out crowd of 25,000 will be able to see the shirts in action as Ireland take on Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Republic of Ireland Squad / v Qatar
Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).
Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).