Republic of Ireland WNT Boss Pauw Thanks Fans For Support

Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager Vera Pauw has thanked fans for their support in Tallaght Stadium after her side ran out 3-2 winners against world number 11 national side Australia.

A crowd of 3,314 were present on the night to help Pauw’s women end a seven-game skid with a strong win over the side that finished fourth at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It was the seventh time out of the 23 games the women’s national side has played in Tallaght Stadium that there were over 3,000 supporters in attendance – the fixture against Australia adhered to Covid restrictions.

Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw wanted to thank the fans for their incredible support.

“I’ve always said it, from the first moment that I came here, that our fans are truly unbelievable. From when they arrive into the Stadium right the way until the very end, they are cheering us on and that makes such a difference as it helps to inspire our players.

“It was far too long not playing in front of our fans, even though we all appreciate and respect the effects of COVID-19. But on Tuesday, it was like they had never been away. There was an electric feeling around the place and the fans never got tired and never stopped supporting us.

“From myself, the players & the backroom staff, we want to thank everyone who came out to support us. They made a big impact and reminded us that football needs to be played in front of fans because the game belongs to us all.

“We are delighted with our performance and result against Australia, but now we turn our attention to the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers – starting at home, in Tallaght Stadium, against Sweden on October 21st. I really hope that we can get as many fans as possible into the Stadium for that game because it will be one of the biggest games in the history of the Ireland Women’s Team.

“We would also like to thank Sky Ireland, who enjoyed their first game as our primary partner. We are excited to work closely with them. And we also issue a special thanks to the media who continue to cover our team and help to raise the profile of women’s football as a result.

“For our fans, we never take their support for granted and it fills us with great pride when we can show our appreciation by signing autographs or taking selfies after the game. We have built a great connection together and we are already looking forward to the Sweden game and seeing our fans again.”

Ticket news will be announced soon for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Sweden on Thursday, October 21st.

