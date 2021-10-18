Robbie Brady signs deal with Championship team Bournemouth

1,033 total views, 1,033 views today

The Irish Euro 2016 hero Robbie Brady has signed on a free transfer to promotion hopefuls AFC Bournemouth

Championship leaders Bournemouth are looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the Premier League next season with their new signing. Robbie Brady has been without a club since the summer transfer window after he was released by former club Burnley.

Four months on and the Irish winger has now found a new home in the Championship. Since he was a free agent, he signed for nothing in a deal that will last until the end of the season.

Next summer, they will discuss a new contract and if the club is happy to keep the player on long-term.

Brady has said that he turned down the opportunity to play for other clubs because he was so impressed with Scott Parker’s team.

Speaking to Bournemouth’s website, Brady said:

“For where I’m at now and my idea of wanting to get back playing football, this is a better opportunity that most to come and play.

“From watching the manager and seeing the style of football he plays, I think it will suit me.

“Hopefully I can help the club going forward. It is a good opportunity and I think it’s going to be a good fit.”

How will Brady fit in at Bournemouth?

It is obvious that the Irishman would bring a very different style of play to the club than their current wingers. Brady is not a fast player but has a very keen eye for long passes and short dribbles.

The 29-year-old still made 12 league starts for Burnley last season, scoring once and assisting once. He was never known for being a great goal threat in his career. His best season consisted of four goals and four assists while in the Championship in 2017.

The Dublin man will hope that he can find new life while in the Championship and push himself back into Stephen Kenny’s setup for the remaining World Cup qualifiers.

📆 ON THIS DAY… 4️⃣ years ago, Robbie Brady did this and we still get shivers up our spine! 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇪

