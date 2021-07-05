Roberto Martinez to remain as head-coach of Belgium

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
4

Spaniard Roberto Martinez will remain as Belgium head coach for the future after his side were eliminated at the quarter-final stage at Euro 2020.

The head of the Belgian Football Association, Peter Bossaert has come out and admitted that Martinez will be the manager for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and beyond.

Coming into the European Championship, Belgium was ranked number one in the official FIFA World rankings, ahead of defending champions Portugal and World champions France.

De Rode Duivels were knocked out by Italy, losing 2-1 at the quarter-final stage in Germany.

This is yet another major international tournament where Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ have disappointed.

After reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, failing to go further into the latter stages of the Euros has put pressure on Martinez.

A statement read; “Today we start preparations for the September and October games. Roberto Martinez will be there. No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff,” Bossaert said.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here