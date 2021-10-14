Salah named PFA Fans’ POTM for September

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for September in the Premier League.

The Liverpool forward was on the scoresheet three times in the division in the month, striking against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford.
That streak included both his 100th career Premier League goal and his top-flight century for the Reds, who remain unbeaten in the division in 2021-22.
Salah claimed 69 per cent of the vote for the PFA accolade to see off competition from Michail Antonio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antonio Rudiger, Ismaila Sarr and Ivan Toney.

Salah scored a goal in all three of Liverpool’s games in the Premier division of English football in September – he scored against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

The 29-year-old has been the star for Jurgen Klopp’s side since arriving at the club and this season has been no different thus far.

The team recently drew with defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield before the international break.

The game was scoreless at halftime but a pulsating second half saw Mo Salah star for Liverpool once again.

Salah’s goal was a sight to behold as he danced past four defenders and put the ball past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to restore Liverpool’s lead, which did not last.

He received the ball several yards from the edge of the City box and escaped a three-man press before entering the box, staring down centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

He opened a space for himself to move beyond Laporte with an eye for a shot and fired one past Ederson to the delight of the 40,000 Liverpool fans in attendance.

It was a move he has done several times before – against Tottenham in 2018 and Napoli in the season Liverpool brought home the Champions League trophy for the first time in 14 years.

The Egyptian will aim to continue his goalscoring exploits when the Premier League makes its return to our screen this weekend following the end of the October international window.

Liverpool will travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday, October 16 at 12:30 pm.

