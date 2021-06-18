Gattuso lasts only 23 days at Fiorentina

Gennaro Gattuso parts ways with Fiorentina after three weeks in charge due to differences with the board

The former AC Milan and Napoli manager were appointed by the Florence club on 25th May.

The club wanted to improve on their 13th place finish in Serie A last season and they believed Gattuso would make the difference.

Gattuso has left the club because of a disagreement between the head coach and the club’s board over transfer targets. The board was looking for more affordable options for the players that his agent, Jorge Mendes, asked for.

Reports had been made saying that the 46-year-old manager was looking for Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes and Porto midfielder, Sergio Oliviera.

Fiorentina wrote a statement on their club website:

“ACF Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, decided not to follow up on the preventive agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together.

“The club is now working to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola towards the results that Fiorentina and the city of Florence deserve.”

 

Former Leicester manager, Claudio Ranieri is one of the front runners as the new replacement for a manager.

This rounds off a poor summer for the Italian who Napoli fired for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Gattuso now joins the list for shortest managerial spells in football. His 23-day appointment still seems reasonable compared to Marco Bielsa’s two-day job at Lazio for similar transfer disagreements.

 

 

