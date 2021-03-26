2021 Sport Games Not to Miss On Sky Sports

The last year has seen sports games take a hit and with many now playing in no crowd games it’s harder for fans to celebrate and watch a game live. Sky sports cover a variety of sports games Including football, rugby, golf, basketball, darts, horseracing and many more. Here are a few games you can catch over the next year.

Premier League (football)

Football is one of the most popular games followed by a huge fan base. In 2020 we saw Liverpool reach 64 undefeated games within the premier league and only time will tell if they can reach the finals in May 2021 and lift that trophy up, hopefully in front of a small crowd. Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Southampton have all made themselves known and should all be kept an eye on. You can catch all the games on Sky sports which are running until the end of May when the premier league crowns its winning team.

Ryder Cup (golf)

If golf is your choice of game then you probably have been following the Ryder Cup. Due to the pandemic, this is one of the sports that have unfortunately been affected. Being played in America it has been difficult to organise for the 24 players from all over the world to play safely. Therefore the organisers thought it best to postpone the tournament until September 2021, where hopefully spectators can attend. If you can’t afford the tickets to go and watch it live then Sky sports is the next best thing.

British and Irish Lions Tour To South Africa (rugby)

In July 2021 our British and Irish rugby boys will be setting off to play in Johannesburg and Cape Town to see what South Africa has to offer. South Africa is currently the world cup winner after beating England back in 2019, so our boys will be heading out there to reclaim victory. Games for the British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa should start airing live in July this year.

Anthony Joshua VS Tyson Fury (boxing)

The fight everyone has been waiting for is nearly here. Both champions in their own right with Joshua holding the champion title for the IBF, WBA and WBO, whereas Fury is the two time champion of the WBC. The date for this long awaited fight has yet to be confirmed but as soon as it is head on over to Sky sports to catch it.

Other popular games we hope to see back in 2021 are; The hundred (cricket), Euro2020 (football), Tokyo Olympics, World T20 (cricket), NFL (American football), NBA (basketball), PDC World Darts Championship and many many more. We can wait to get back in the stadiums or courtside watching all our favourite games live but in the meantime check out the Sky sports website or call Sky Ireland TV Contact Number to get the full list of upcoming games or sign up so you can enjoy the live games in the comfort of your living room.

