The FAI has received confirmation from UEFA that Dublin has been validated to host four games at the UEFA EURO 2020 finals in June of next year, after the tournament was postponed for 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UEFA announced following a meeting in Nyon in recent days that all 12 original host cities have reconfirmed their willingness to continue as hosts for next year’s tournament and all 12 venues have been validated.

The four games scheduled for the Aviva Stadium will now be played on June 14, 18, 23 and 29 in 2021. Ireland are set to play two games on home soil if Stephen Kenny’s team come through the Play-Offs.

“We are delighted that Dublin’s willingness to remain as a host for the four games at UEFA EURO 2020 has been validated by UEFA’s ExCo,” said Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens.

“This is a huge event for Dublin and for Ireland and the FAI is excited, in conjunction with the Government, Dublin City Council, Aviva Stadium and all of our partners, to welcome the tournament to our shores next year.

“The European Championships is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and we have no doubt that Dublin will be one of the best venues hosting UEFA EURO 2020 games next summer.”

UEFA has confirmed that all existing tickets remain valid for the tournament in 2021. Existing ticket buyers who nevertheless wish to return their ticket(s), will have a final opportunity to request a refund from 18 June to 25 June via euro2020.com/tickets.

Dates for potential future ticket sales including for fans of the four teams that will qualify via the Play-Offs will be confirmed at a later stage.