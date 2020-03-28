Eight West Ham players are in self-isolation due to showing mild coronavirus symptoms, says vice-chairman Karren Brady.

Writing in her newspaper column, Brady said that the eight players and their families all seemed to be well.

“But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent,” she wrote.

Brady also said that the Premier League season could run into July once it resumes.

“When we – all Prem clubs – last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,” she wrote.

“And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.”