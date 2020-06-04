Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that all of the second batch of Covid-19 tests carried out on players and staff at four SSE Airtricity League clubs on Monday last, June 1, have returned negative results.

The FAI’s Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results today from the tests carried out at Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians. All of the indivduals tested have been informed of their negative result.

All four clubs will undergo further testing next Monday, June 8, when they return to collective training.