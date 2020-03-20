The Football Association of Ireland and the National League Executive Committee hope to resume the SSE Airtricity League the weekend of June 19.



The decision was made at a tele-conference conducted from FAI HQ at Abbotstown today, with all 19 League clubs represented.

The plan is based around UEFA guidelines on a return to club action across Europe. This decision will see the Premier Division and the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League resume on the weekend commencing Friday, June 19.

The Premier Division will finish on Friday, December 4 and the SSE Airtricity League season will close on Friday, December 11, with the second leg of the promotion/relegation play-off.

The Extra.ie FAI Cup Final will go ahead as scheduled on November 1, whilst the EA SPORTS Cup will be deferred.

The new schedule will require the cancellation of the last round of fixtures in the Premier Division, now reduced to 27 games in total. Changes to the dates for European club fixtures may force alterations to the new calendar of games as the season develops and this will be continually reviewed.

The First Division clubs will examine the possibility of fulfilling their 27-game schedule within this timeframe from June to December.