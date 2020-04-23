Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

New Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny now looks set to take his side to Slovakia for a Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final in October rather than November as originally thought.

Following a tele-conference call with UEFA, Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens told FAI TV that Kenny’s team could have as many as five games played before the trip to Bratislava, with UEFA Nations League games set to take place as planned in September.

In the FAI TV interview, Mr Owens stated: “There has been a slight move on that. Originally, we thought it may well be November but it now looks like the semi-final is the preferred option in October.

“They don’t want to have the semi-final and the final of the play-offs in the one month. It looks like the Nations League matches will be in September and October with the semi-final play-off in October and the final play-off in November.”