Stephen Kenny names 22-man squad for training camp

Stephen Kenny has named a 22-man squad for a four-day training camp in at the Robins High Performance Centre in Bristol next week ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers in June.

Ireland will play Greece on Friday, June 16, in Athens and Gibraltar on Monday, June 19, at the Aviva Stadium as part of their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign which began with a narrow 1-0 defeat to France in March.

Kenny has named a 22-man squad comprised of players from the EFL and the League of Ireland for the training camp at Bristol City’s training ground to begin preparations for those two qualifiers in June.

Tom Cannon, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End from Everton, has been called into the training camp as well as Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia, Hull City defender Seán McLoughlin, Millwall defender Danny McNamara and goalkeepers James Talbot & Brian Maher, from Bohemians and Derry City respectively.

Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne will miss the four-day training camp as they recover from injury but are expected to be in contention for the Greece and Gibraltar matches in June.

Chiedozie Ogbene will report for the camp to continue his assessment and rehabilitation from a hamstring injury whilst Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman have all been ruled out of the upcoming qualifiers through injury.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved with the training camp due to their club’s participation in the EFL play-offs.

All Premier League players remain in action for their clubs as well as Mikey Johnston at Vitoria de Guimaraes, Jamie McGrath at Dundee United and Matt Doherty at Atlético Madrid who continue their domestic seasons

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” said Stephen Kenny.

“This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5th for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.”

Ireland Squad – Bristol Training Camp

Squad: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

