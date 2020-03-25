Manchester United became the first team to reach 2000 Premier League Goals. We take a look back at every goal from every season, starting with 1992-93.

The season was marked by the club winning the inaugural Premier League title, ending their 26-year run without an English league title. They ended up winning the title by a 10-point margin over runners-up Aston Villa, but had fought a three-horse race for much of the season with both Villa and Norwich City, not topping the table until January.

The arrival of Eric Cantona from Leeds United for £1.2 million in late November helped boost United’s title challenge after they had been as low as 10th in the league shortly before. Cantona’s arrival came after new striker Dion Dublin had been ruled out for six months with a broken leg, and Cantona was the catalyst in United’s triumph.

Mark Hughes topped the goalscoring charts with 15 league goals, while the brilliant Ryan Giggs was voted PFA Young Player of the Year for the second year in succession.

Steve Bruce was United’s captain for much of the season, as the veteran Bryan Robson missed many games due to injury. The arrival of Eric Cantona saw former striker Brian McClair switched into midfield, further restricting Robson’s first team chances.