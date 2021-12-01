Southampton v Leicester City – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

3 total views, 3 views today

Leicester City travel to St Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm.

Leicester have won their last two games after going four games with a victory and will look to mount a win streak and climb the table.

Southampton, on the other hand, come into the game having been torn apart by Liverpool’s fluid football and are aiming to stop their two-game skid before it gets out of control.

Leicester’s recent upturn in fortunes has seen them rise to the top of their Europa League group and get back on track in the league.

The season has seen them start poorly as their woes from the end of last season trickled into this season.

On top of this, their old three-man defensive system leaked goals without Wesley Fofana in the eleven – Fofana is recovering from an injury.

Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff made the decision to switch to a four-man defence six days ago for their match against Legia Warsaw and the extra man has helped them pick up two wins, albeit, conceding three goals in the process.

Southampton have looked impressive at times this season but their defence was exposed against Liverpool and massive improvements at the back will be needed if they are to stop the rot.

On the plus side, their attack has looked threatening on occasion this season but consistency is needed for success to be found – that being said, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong are finding their rhythm together.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans will miss the game through injury while Stuart Armstrong will not be available for Ralph Hassenhuttl to select – Mo Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo are however.

Teams

Southampton – Predicted (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Redmond, Elyounoussi; Adams, Armstrong.

Leicester City – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumaré, Ndidi; Lookman; Maddison, Daka; Iheanacho.

Odds

Southampton 13/10

Draw 12/5

Leicester City 19/10

Where To Watch

The fixture will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com