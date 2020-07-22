The first ever streaming service for the League of Ireland, WatchLOI, has been launched with season passes starting at €55.

The new service will see Premier Division games and a number of selected FAI Cup games been shown. These will be live streamed with RTE Sport cameras and commentary teams. RTE Sport and the FAI in collaboration with GAAGo have partnered to deliver a world class streaming platform that will now allow league of Ireland soccer fans to watch Irish football wherever they wish.

RTE Sport state the website where the games can be watched will be WatchLOI.ie. A season pass will cost just €55, while individual games will cost €5. For those in countries outside Ireland a season pass will cost €69. Money from those subscriptions will go towards each league of Ireland club.

It is expected 55 games will be streamed on the platform, which works out at just a euro a game which is terrific value for money. The league commences on July 31st. Derry City will take on Sligo Rovers at 5.45pm. A game that can be streamed on the new platform. Top class commentators that will be on duty across the 55 plus games will include Ger Canning, Adrian Eames, Des Curran, Siobhan Madigan, Hugh Cahill and Stephen Alkin.

Some games will be available to watch live on RTE Two and the RTE player. These games include Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers on July 31st, Shelborne v Shamrock Rovers on August 21st and Dundalk v Derry on September 4th. Group Head of Sport at RTE Sport Declan Mc Bennett said, “In these uncertain times, when dedicated fans are unable to attend games in large numbers, we are delighted to bring the games directly to them via WatchLOI”.

He continued, “This is a chance for the whole of the Irish footballing family to get behind the SSE Airtricity League and lend their support in every way to the clubs as the heartbeat of the association.”

