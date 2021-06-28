Villa’s £30 million bid for Smith Rowe rejected

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
8

Arsenal have rejected a second official bid from Aston Villa for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe according to numerous reports.

Villa tabled their first bid last week worth around £25m, have come back with an improved offer for the young star.

A £30 million bid worth has been reported after an opening offer was rejected by the London club.

The Gunners are hoping to extend Smith Rowe’s current Arsenal contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Midlands side has already spent big this summer. Signing Norwich winger Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City worth up to £35 million pounds. Who Arsenal was also in the market for.

 

Dean Smith will be hoping to capture the Englishman this summer to strengthen his midfield options going forward with the potential departure of captain Jack Grealish.

With Manchester City set to test the waters for Grealish, they are heavily rumoured to start negotiations after EURO 2020 with an opening bid of £100 million pounds on the table.

Smith-Rowe has broken into Mike Arteta’s side after numerous loan spells with Huddersfield and RB Leipzig and impressing with the Arsenal U18’s and Arsenal U23’s have made him a main starter in the midfield.

The 20-year-old England youth international has come into his own this season, with impressive displays at the latter end of last season. Contributing to 14 goals in 37 games across all competitions.

The relationship between Arsenal and Villa have been positive in recent years, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez leaving for the midlands last season for £16 million.

