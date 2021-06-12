Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020: Preview, Line-ups, Betting

Here is everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 Group A match between Wales and Switzerland

This will be the second match of the group and it will be televised live on RTÉ 2 at 14:00 on Saturday 12th of June.

The game will take place in the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan, a long distance for both teams to travel.

Switzerland topped their qualifying group on the way to this tournament, only conceding six goals in eight games.

They will also bring a large pool of Bundesliga and Premier League talents in their defence and midfield.

Wales strangely have the best win record in the entire competition due to the successes on Euro 2016.

They hope to build on that with a newly appointed Robert Page as their manager.

Although not having great squad depth, they do start a strong first 11.

Both sides are highly revered with Wales at 17th and Switzerland at 13th currently in the FIFA World Rankings.

Not long now until Wales get their #EURO2020 campaign under way… 📆 ✈️ The team have flown to Baku today ahead of their opener against Switzerland on Saturday pic.twitter.com/vzAXYm5gJU — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) June 7, 2021

Predicted Line-ups

Wales

Formation

3-4-3

Predicted Line-up

Ward (GK), Mepham, Rodon, Lawrence, Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, Davies, Bale, Wilson, James

Injuries

None

Switzerland

Formation

3-4-1-2

Predicted Line-up

Sommer (GK), Elvedi, Schar, Akanji, Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Shaqiri, Seferovic, Gavranovic

Injuries

None

Betting

The bookies have Switzerland as major favourites for the match with odds of 11/10 to win.

Wales are the underdogs with odds of 14/5 to overcome to Swiss in Baku.

The odds of the game finished all evens is 19/10, which is not a bad bet in this game that seems hard to predict.

Haris Seferovic is the odds-on favourite to bag a goal while aging superstar Gareth Bale is still expected to be the leading light for Wales.

We cannot wait for the Euros 😍

Wales vs Switzerland 🔥 Under 21 Years Old

Under 80 Rated 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/WXODMuSu5E — CareerModeStars (@CareerModeStars) June 3, 2021

Score Prediction

The Swiss have had a great recent runoff form winning seven of their last matches in friendlies and qualifying.

None of those sides were truly threatening with the USA and Ukraine the best teams.

Other than their final friendly against Liechtenstein, Switzerland have struggled in front of goal.

Wales, on the other hand, have had a rough run of fixtures with two red cards in their last three games.

It is clear that the team will depend on Bale heavily for goals after a season where he did not play much for Tottenham.

Expect this to be a cagey, defensive affair ending 1-1 with Gavranovic and Wilson finding the net.

