West Ham United v Liverpool – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

8 total views, 8 views today

Liverpool travel to London this Sunday to face West Ham United at the London Stadium in their last match before the November international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are still unbeaten this season after their midweek win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Their unbeaten streak started last season and is currently on 25 (18 wins, seven draws) – their joint-longest run since joining the football league and their best run since 1982.

However, they face an in-form West Ham side who have a six-game unbeaten streak of their own, including five wins before Thursday night’s draw with Genk.

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones when they make the trip to the English capital this weekend.

Firmino has been sidelined with a serious hamstring injury after being substituted on and off against Atletico on Wednesday night.

Gomez will be absent due to a calf injury while Curtis Jones will continue to recover from an eye injury in training.

However, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are set to be in contention for the side’s visit to London after both made their returns from injury against Atletico.

Fabinho started the 2-0 win over the Spanish champions and Thiago replaced him on the hour mark.

Hammers forwards Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic will be monitored ahead of Sunday’s match as Moyes said that they were minding injuries before the side went to Belgium.

Both sides are still expected to be able to field strong sides.

Teams

West Ham United (4-2-3-1) – Predicted: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Liverpool (4-3-3) – Predicted: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Odds

West Ham United 15/4

Draw 14/5

Liverpool 4/6

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 4:30 pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com