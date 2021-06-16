Fans praise Andy Murray for emotional postgame interview

Scottish tennis player, Andy Murray got emotional after his first singles game back on grass since 2018

The Scotsman beat Benoit Paire in two sets at 6-3 and 6-2 at the Queen’s Championships.

Murray showed a vintage performance at Queen’s, moving fast and dictating the play throughout.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was cheered by a half-full stadium throughout his impressive performance against the Frenchman.

Speaking to the BBC in a postmatch interview, the 34-year-old was overcome with emotion at being back on the court.

 

“For a first match, it was good. I love playing tennis and competing is why you put in the hard work.”

Murray’s recent training had been slow and restricted as he was recovering from a hip injury. He was surprised by his performance as he felt he would not be able to compete properly at this competition.

The Scottish tennis player has had his career hampered by injuries in the last few years with him also suffering a ‘freak’ groin injury at the Miami Open in March.

Paire continued his poor run of form, only having won one game in 13 tournaments.

Murray will face much tougher opponents in his next game as he faces top seed Matteo Berrettini in the next round of Queen’s.

Also, in the interview, he was surprised to hear that he would be playing his next match tomorrow as he was hoping for a day off.

