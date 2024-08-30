City Of Troy Breaks Course Record in Juddmonte International

Irish Flat horse City Of Troy added his third Group One success of the season in the Juddmonte International at York on day one of the Ebor Festival. It was a career-best performance from the three-year-old colt who broke the course record in the race.



Under the hands of Ryan Moore, City Of Troy made the running from the starting stalls. Once their pair turned for home, they found an extra gear to stretch away from a strong field, with French horse, Calandagan, chasing him home in second place.

Breeders’ Cup Classic Next

O’Brien confirmed after the York contest that the Breeders’ Cup Classic would be the Derby winner’s next assignment. He is the 4/1 favourite in the race betting for the feature contest of the Breeders’ Cup Championship at Del Mar in November.

As the horse race results show, Arthur’s Ride won the Grade One Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on his last outing. The four-year-old is one of the North American horses City Of Troy will be taking on in California.

The son of US Triple Crown winner Justify will have a racecourse gallop at either Southwell or Wolverhampton before he heads to the United States, so he can familiarise himself with a change in surface.

Comparisons to Greats

With victories coming in the Derby, Eclipse Stakes and Juddmonte International in the same season, City Of Troy is now being compared to some of the greats of the sport. The last horse to complete that treble was Sea the Stars.

City Of Troy can add to his legacy with a success on dirt in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. No Irish-trained horse in history has won the 1m2f contest. The last European-based runner to prevail was Raven’s Pass in 2008 for leading UK trainer John Gosden.

The best O’Brien has fared in the Breeders’ Cup Classic so far in his career is second place, when Giant’s Causeway finished just a neck behind Tiznow at Churchill Downs in 2000.

Excellent Week for O’Brien

EIGHT wins in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks for Aidan O’Brien! 3/1 favourite Content lands the Group One feature on day two to continue a fine Ebor Festival for Ryan Moore and Ballydoyle 👏 @yorkracecourse pic.twitter.com/0LrkhppgKW — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 22, 2024



It was another excellent week for O’Brien at one of the UK’s major Flat meetings as he bids to win the British Trainers’ Championship this season. In the feature race on day two of the Ebor Festiva. In the feature race on day two of the Ebor Festival, Content won the Group One Yorkshire Oaks. The three-year-old filly went one place better than then Irish Oaks earlier in the campaign.

On day one at York, the Ballydoyle team was also in the winner’s enclosure with The Lions in Winter and Los Angeles. The former won the Group Three Acomb Stakes, establishing himself as one of the leading Classics contenders for next season, while the latter scored in the Great Voltigeur Stakes. The St Leger, Irish Champions Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are all now under consideration for the Group Two winners.

O’Brien was adamant City Of Troy was something special following his debut victory at the Curragh in 2023. Whatever happens in his final start of the year, he has shown why so many at Ballydoyle thought so highly of the horse from such a young age.

