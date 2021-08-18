Grand Slam of Darts qualification criteria announced

5 total views, 5 views today

The qualification criteria for the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts have been confirmed ahead of November’s tournament at the Aldersley Leisure Village

The 32-player event will be held from November 13th till the 21st and returns to Wolverhampton this year.

Reigning champion Jose de Sousa and World Champion Gerwyn Price will headline the 32-player field.

Finalists from the PDC’s televised events over a 12-month period will qualify for up to 16 places in the Grand Slam, with ten of those spots already occupied with four tournaments remaining.

Premier League and Masters champion Jonny Clayton, World Matchplay winner Peter Wright, UK Open champion James Wade, and Players Championship Finals winner Michael van Gerwen have all won televised events in the qualifying period.

In addition, Gary Anderson, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Mervyn King, and Luke Humphries have reached TV finals in the past 12 months.

The World Cup of Darts, World Grand Prix, European Championship, and World Series of Darts Finals remain televised events for players to qualify for the Grand Slam.

A further eight players will come through the PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier, which will be held on November 5th, with eight additional qualifiers completing the field.

2020 World Youth Champion Bradley Brooks and runner-up Joe Davis will be joined by the winners from the UK and European Challenge and Development Tour Orders of Merit, as well as two Women’s Series qualifiers.

2021 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts

Qualifying Players (invited in the following order)

2020/21 PDC World Champion – GERWYN PRICE

2020 Grand Slam Champion – JOSE DE SOUSA

2021 Premier League Champion – JONNY CLAYTON

2021 World Matchplay Champion – PETER WRIGHT

2021 World Grand Prix Champion

2021 Masters Champion – (Jonny Clayton)

2021 UK Open Champion – JAMES WADE

2021 European Champion

2020 Players Championship Finals Champion – MICHAEL VAN GERWEN

2021 World Series of Darts Finals Champion

2021 World Cup Champions x2

2020/21 PDC World Championship runner-up – GARY ANDERSON

2020 Grand Slam runner-up – (James Wade)

2021 Premier League runner-up – (Jose de Sousa)

2021 World Matchplay runner-up – DIMITRI VAN DEN BERGH

2021 World Grand Prix runner-up

2021 Masters runner-up – MERVYN KING

2021 UK Open runner-up – LUKE HUMPHRIES

2021 European Champion

2020 Players Championship Finals runner-up – (Mervyn King)

2021 World Series of Darts Finals Champion

2021 World Cup Champions x2

This list has 10 players currently qualified and could produce a further 10.

2021 European Tour Event Winners

In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order

Hungarian Darts Trophy

Gibraltar Darts Trophy

2021 Players Championship Event Winners

In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order

Currently (provisional qualifiers listed in capitals):

Multiple Wins: JOE CULLEN

Ranking Order: MICHAEL SMITH, STEPHEN BUNTING, DIRK VAN DUIJVENBODE, CHRIS DOBEY, BRENDAN DOLAN, Ryan Searle, Ross Smith, Callan Rydz, Raymond van Barneveld

Additional Qualifiers

2020 World Youth Champion – BRADLEY BROOKS

2020 World Youth Championship runner-up – JOE DAVIS

2021 UK Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

2021 European Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

2021 UK Development Tour Order of Merit winner

2021 European Development Tour Order of Merit winner

2021 Women’s Series Order of Merit 5-8 Winner

2021 Women’s Series Order of Merit 9-12 Winner

