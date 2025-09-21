NFL Week 3 Preview – Key Games & Stats

Close, high-scoring games have been the norm in the new 2025 NFL season so far as we enter Week 3.

Seventeen games have been decided by a touchdown or less, the most at this point in 12 years, and second-most all-time.

Ten teams have begun the season 2-0 (with at least one undefeated team in each division for the third time since 2002).

L.A. Rams (2-0) at Philadelphia (2-0)

In last season’s NFC Divisional playoffs, the Eagles defeated the Rams, 28-22, as running back Saquon Barkley became the sixth player ever with at least 200 rushing yards (205) and two rushing touchdowns in a postseason game.

Los Angeles can begin 3-0 for the fourth time since head coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017 (2018-19, 2021) while Philadelphia can begin the season with three consecutive victories for the third time in five seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni (2022-23).

Arizona (2-0) at San Francisco (2-0)

Since 1970, the Cardinals have begun 3-0 on five previous occasions (1974, 2012, 2014-15 and 2021). San Francisco has begun a season with three straight wins five times since 1990 (1990, 1995, 1998, 2019 and 2023).

Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, appearing for Arizona for the first time since 2016, had two sacks in the team’s Week 2 win and became the fourth player age 39-or-older since 1982 to record multiple sacks in a game

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, with a touchdown reception in Week 2, became the third player in NFL history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 touchdown receptions.

Green Bay (2-0) at Cleveland (0-2)

Green Bay can begin 3-0 for the third time (2019-20) since head coach Matt LaFleur was hired in 2019.

Packers’ running back Josh Jacobs has a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games (including the playoffs) since Week 11 of the 2024 season. On Sunday, he can become the fifth player all-time with a rushing touchdown in 12 straight games.

Cincinnati (2-0) at Minnesota (1-1)

Cincinnati can begin a season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015. Among players with at least 50 career games played, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase have the two highest receiving yards per game averages in NFL history.

Jefferson recorded his 500th career reception last week and Chase had 14 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals’ Week 2 win and became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 14 receptions in three career games.

N.Y. Jets (0-2) at Tampa Bay (2-0)

Tampa Bay, who began 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season, look to win their first three games of a season for the first time since 2005. The Buccaneers are the first team since the 1970 merger to score a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of each of their first two games of a season.

Indianapolis (2-0) at Tennessee (0-2)

Indianapolis looks to start 3-0 for the first time since 2009. In the first two weeks, the Colts became the first team in NFL history to score on each of their first 10 offensive possessions of a season and the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt in either of their first two games in a season.

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones is one of four players in NFL history with at least 270 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first two games of a season.

Denver (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)

The Los Angeles Chargers can begin the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2002. With divisional wins over Kansas City and Las Vegas in the first two weeks, the Chargers can become the third team since realignment in 2002 to defeat division opponents in each of their first three games of a season, joining the 2006 Chicago Bears and 2003 Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (1-1) [Monday]

The two highest scoring teams from Week 2 and two of the most consistently prolific offenses will take the field in Monday night’s game.

Last season, Detroit and Baltimore had the top-two offenses in yards per game while the Lions ranked first and the Ravens ranked third in scoring average.

