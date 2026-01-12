Ulster or Scarlets Likely for Connacht in Challenge Cup Last 16

With the pool stages nearing their conclusion, the Challenge Cup draw is beginning to take shape – and for Connacht, two outcomes look far more likely than the rest.

The standout possibility is an all-Irish last-16 clash with Ulster. Given current seedings and results across the groups, this feels like the most probable scenario. It would be a familiar matchup, but also a high-stakes one, with both provinces seeing the Challenge Cup as a realistic shot at silverware and a European route for next season.

The other likely option is a home tie against Scarlets. From a Connacht perspective, this would probably be the preferred draw. A Welsh side travelling to the Sportsground under lights would give the hosts a strong chance, particularly given Scarlets’ inconsistent form this season.

Anything involving a French away trip would be far less appealing, so Connacht will be quietly hoping the permutations fall their way. For now, though, Ulster or Scarlets look the most realistic destinations.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com