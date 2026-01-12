Ulster or Scarlets Likely for Connacht in Challenge Cup Last 16
With the pool stages nearing their conclusion, the Challenge Cup draw is beginning to take shape – and for Connacht, two outcomes look far more likely than the rest.
The standout possibility is an all-Irish last-16 clash with Ulster. Given current seedings and results across the groups, this feels like the most probable scenario. It would be a familiar matchup, but also a high-stakes one, with both provinces seeing the Challenge Cup as a realistic shot at silverware and a European route for next season.
The other likely option is a home tie against Scarlets. From a Connacht perspective, this would probably be the preferred draw. A Welsh side travelling to the Sportsground under lights would give the hosts a strong chance, particularly given Scarlets’ inconsistent form this season.
Anything involving a French away trip would be far less appealing, so Connacht will be quietly hoping the permutations fall their way. For now, though, Ulster or Scarlets look the most realistic destinations.