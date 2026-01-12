Sunday 11th January – GAA Results Round-Up

A busy Sunday of action across the inter-county competitions and All-Ireland club finals delivered plenty of talking points, with silverware on the line at Croke Park and strong statements made in the early-season cups.

Dr McKenna Cup

Tyrone edged past Down in Pomeroy, winning 0-18 to 1-11 in a tight contest. The Red Hands controlled long spells but were kept honest by a Down side that stayed in touch throughout.

Monaghan saw off Fermanagh in Castleblayney, claiming a 1-17 to 3-8 victory. Despite Fermanagh finding the net three times, Monaghan’s consistency in front of goal proved decisive.

Donegal were comfortable winners away to Antrim, running out 1-15 to 0-7 victors in Cargin, a result that underlined their early-season sharpness.

Connacht FBD League

Mayo continued their strong start with a commanding 0-22 to 1-6 win over Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park. The Connacht champions dominated possession and scoreboard pressure from start to finish.

Munster Hurling League

Tipperary enjoyed a solid outing in Tralee, beating Kerry 1-16 to 1-7 at Austin Stack Park. The Premier men’s sharper touch and movement told as the game wore on.

McGrath Cup

Kerry produced a ruthless performance in Killarney, dismantling Waterford 1-27 to 0-1 at Dr Crokes. It was a one-sided affair from early on.

Cork were beaten by Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn, as the Munster champions ran out 3-11 to 0-15 winners, their goal threat proving the difference.

Walsh Cup

Dublin advanced to the final after a 3-24 to 2-14 win over Westmeath at Parnell Park, while Galway impressed with a strong 2-22 to 0-16 victory over Offaly in Ballinasloe.

In the Shield semi-finals, Kilkenny were comfortable 2-17 to 0-10 winners over Laois in Rathdowney, while Kildare edged Antrim 0-17 to 2-10 in Hawkfield.

All-Ireland Club Finals

At Croke Park, An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) claimed the Intermediate Football title with a 0-12 to 0-6 win over Glenullin (Derry), producing a disciplined display to secure the silverware.

In the Junior decider, Ballymacelligott (Kerry) completed a memorable day for the county, defeating Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone) 1-16 to 0-13 to lift the All-Ireland crown.

A packed Sunday of action, with Kerry clubs especially enjoying a dream day at headquarters.

