Connacht v Leinster URC Preview: Clan Stand Opens for Leinster

Connacht v Leinster – URC Preview

West Awake: Clan Stand Opens for Leinster Test

This one feels bigger than a standard league fixture. The opening of the new Clan Stand brings a proper occasion to Galway, with over 12,000 expected through the gates. And this time, it will feel like home.

Despite Leinster’s travelling support, the split is expected to be 80/20 in Connacht’s favour. A proper western crowd. Noise, edge, emotion – the type of atmosphere the Sportsground thrives on. This is what Connacht rugby is built on.

Leinster are expected to name a very similar side to the one that dismantled Connacht 52–17 at the Aviva a few weeks ago. That result tells its own story and explains why the handicap sits at Leinster -7.

“What really makes this group special is how we play and how we represent the west of Ireland. We want to give Connacht supporters a team they genuinely connect with and get behind. This weekend is a chance to show what the new Clan Stand can become – and hopefully give people a taste of the atmosphere we can create with our performance.” — Cian Prendergast

That’s the heartbeat of this group. Identity. Pride. Representing where they’re from.

The form book (and it’s brutal reading)

Connacht’s recent record shows the scale of the challenge:

They’ve won just one of their last seven URC matches, a 44–17 victory over the Sharks in Round 6.

of their last URC matches, a 44–17 victory over the Sharks in Round 6. They’ve lost their last 11 URC games against Irish provinces.

URC games against Irish provinces. Their last home win over Leinster came back in April 2018 (47–10) – a lifetime ago in rugby terms.

Leinster, meanwhile, arrive in ruthless form:

They’ve won nine straight matches in all competitions since their Round 4 defeat to Munster.

matches in all competitions since their Round 4 defeat to Munster. They’ve taken ten consecutive URC wins over Connacht, stretching back to January 2021.

URC wins over Connacht, stretching back to January 2021. They’ve also won their last two away league games, although they haven’t managed three on the bounce on the road since February 2025.

History, form and momentum are all leaning one way.

Team news

Connacht’s injury list remains heavy.

Unavailable

Mack Hansen (season-ending)

Finlay Bealham (still a few weeks away)

Hugh Gavin

Temi Lasisi

Oisín Dowling

Byron Ralston

Seamus Hurley-Langton

Shayne Bolton

Doubtful

Dave Heffernan (calf – being monitored)

The big boost is Josh Ioane, who should be fit. His game management and pace will be vital if Connacht are to turn pressure into points. They’ll need a fast start and to feed off the crowd early.

“We’ve spoken a lot about that Mayo game last year. Some of the lads felt we maybe didn’t stress the scale of the occasion enough beforehand, and when we arrived the atmosphere caught us a bit. That’s something we’ve really learned from going into this.” — Stuart Lancaster

In other words – Connacht won’t be underestimating the moment.

How it might play out

Connacht will come out flying. Expect big collisions, high tempo and a crowd driving every carry and tackle. They’ll want to make it messy, emotional, uncomfortable.

But Leinster are built for this. Their control, patience and bench depth usually decide games late on.

Betting line: Leinster -7 Call it: Leinster by 8–10… but it’ll feel closer than the scoreline suggests. And hopefully the IRFU have a chat with Leo Cullen and he sends down the D team, Connacht catch fire, and the Sportsground gets a truly special night to remember.

If Connacht can keep it tight late on, the Sportsground will be rocking.

More URC on SportsNewsIRELAND.com

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com