Will Dan Bilzerian Play in the WSOP 2021?

After announcing that the WSOP 2021 will be hosted at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas later this year, everyone started speculating about the pro players.

The question that all poker fans are eager to have answered is who will participate in the tournament. It is, after all, the biggest tournament for the year with enormous stakes.

In this article, we are looking at one of these iconic professional players, Dan Bilzerian. He is well known for his bankroll, would a player like Dan give up the chance to play in a $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship?

Image Source: Business Wire

Brand Ambassador For GGPoker

In late 2020 GGPoker announced that Dan Bilzerian joined their team as a brand ambassador. Dan is known for his vast social media presence, with 32 million followers on Instagram, and it is safe to say that he is a true influencer.

GGPoker recruited Dan not just because of his influence in the poker world but also because of his apparent love for the game. Dan, or Blitz as he is known in the poker community, is no stranger to high stakes games. It is no remarkable feat for Dan to hop on his private jet and travel to Las Vegas for a quick round of poker.

Luckily for the rest of us, the world of poker is changing. You don’t have to fly off to Las Vegas to join the high stake video games; you can now play against pro players such as Dan from the comfort of your home by making use of online platforms.

One such platform is GGPoker who launched a new poker tournament format called Dan Bilzerian’s Battle Royal. GGPoker and Dan have seemingly been busy during his new role as a brand ambassador, and we are excited to see what this relationship will bring forth.

GGPoker Broadcasting WSOP Online International Series

In 2020 the WSOP was canceled and then later moved to an online format with the help of GGPoker. This year GGPoker has already hosted various online tournaments with the WSOP Online international series next in line.

WSOP.com will host the US WSOP Online series, the two series needed to be split because of American online poker laws. The partnership between WSOP and GGPoker is blossoming, and both firms are focused on breaking world records.

This event should be massive with 88 Gold Bracelet Events that include signature tournaments and new exciting offerings. One of the main reasons why this event is so popular is the fact that almost anyone can join in, it all depends on your ability to buy-in.

For the die-hard fans that just want to watch the action, rest assured, the teams at GGPoker and WSOP are planning a massive online streaming service that will show you all the live-action from the comfort of your home.

Does This Mean That We Will See The Blitz In The WSOP 2021?

Dan Bilzerian is known to compete in the highest-stakes cash games in the world. In the 2008 World Series of Poker Main Event, he walked away with $36,626. Would Blitz then disappoint his 32 million Instagram followers and stay away from the WSOP 2021 series?

It is perhaps too early to know if Dan Bilzerian will join the WSOP 2021. There are, however, numerous poker events that are currently underway and coming up shortly. So while we wait for clarifications on if our most beloved pro players will join the WSOP, we can sit back, relax, and enjoy the next couple of months filled with poker.

